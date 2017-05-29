Special prosecutor Mueller extols humility, integrity

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In an Aug. 21, 2013 file photo, outgoing FBI director Robert Mueller speaks during an interview at FBI headquarters, in Washington. Former FBI Director Mueller addressed graduates at at Tabor Academy, a private colle...

MARION, Mass. (AP) - Special prosecutor Robert Mueller III has given a heart-warming address to Massachusetts college prep school graduates, several days after his appointment to head an investigation into possible connections between Russia and President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

The former FBI director was introduced Monday by his granddaughter before speaking at Tabor Academy, a private school in Marion. She was among the graduates.

Mueller said a person is only as good as his word, and he spoke of the importance of serving his country with humility, patience and integrity.

He referred to his "three families," naming his personal family, the Marines and the FBI.

Mueller served as FBI director under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

The news media weren't allowed into the ceremony. It was livestreamed on NECN.

