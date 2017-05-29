Community comes together at Shelton Memorial to honor its veterans

The community came together around the Shelton Memorial on the riverfront this Memorial Day in honor of its local veterans.

This is just one of many services throughout the Owensboro community. Cathy Mullins spoke about her son, Specialist Brandon Scott Mullins who was killed while serving in Afghanistan six years ago.

The family grew up in Owensboro and says it always makes her proud to see the community come around its veterans.

"Owensboro and Daviess County, they are truly the epitome of what a town is supposed to be like in honor of their fallen and in honor of their veterans," Mullins explained. "So its always very special when I can share with everyone."

Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson and Mullins placed a wreath on the memorial before concluding the service.

