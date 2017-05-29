WAVE Country spends Memorial Day honoring patriots

Micheshia Norment shared a collage of photos that was put together for the seventh birthday of Dequante Hobbs Jr. Sadly, Hobbs will never get to see age eight.More >>
Despite a small thunderstorm blowing through WAVE Country, WAVE 3 News's Abbey Road On The River turned out to be hit on Saturday.More >>
It's the second shooting incident on this Memorial Day holiday; a man was shot dead in the Parkland neighborhood in the afternoon.More >>
At Cave Hill National Cemetery, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell was on hand as thousands of American flags fronted the markers of fallen heroes, part of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Day Ceremony.More >>
Last June, a judge cleared the way for the statue's removal from its perch on Third Street on UofL's Belknap campus. The group Sons of the Confederate Veterans had filed to stop the monument from being moved, but a judge dismissed its complaint.More >>
