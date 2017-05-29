At least 3 shot; 1 dead at Waterfront Park

The conditions of those shot were not immediately available. (Source: William Joy/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was killed and at least two others were shot in an incident at Waterfront Park on Monday night.

The identities of the victims, as well as the conditions of those who survived, were not immediately available.

WAVE 3 News' William Joy described a frenetic scene near the Big Four Bridge as LMPD officers zigged and zagged in all directions around downtown streets beginning at about 9:30 p.m.

Joy also reported that he saw one person being placed in handcuffs, though police have not confirmed any arrests.

Three HS students told me they heard a wave of 10 gunshots as they were walking up the bridge ramp. Saw a man fall here. Heard 5 more shots pic.twitter.com/DnW75dynjI — William Joy (@WilliamWAVE3) May 30, 2017

The incident was the second deadly shooting of the Memorial Day holiday; a man was shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood in the afternoon. Information about suspects or motives was limited, but LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said those involved in the Waterfront Park incident were young.

"(It's) still too early to tell exactly what the motive was here," LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell told reporters just before 11 p.m. "This is the second homicide of the day, but again ... another loss of life."

A LOT of sudden police activity at the park just now. @wave3news pic.twitter.com/a9XpwhyoOf — William Joy (@WilliamWAVE3) May 30, 2017

In his de-brief with local media, Mitchell was asked about reports that large crowds had gathered about 90 minutes before the shooting.

"There was a larger crowd earlier in the day that officers came and had to disperse," he said. "My understanding is that there were maybe a couple hundred (people) here are the time of the shooting."

