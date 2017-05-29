UPDATE: Several people shot at Waterfront Park; 1 in handcuffs - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Several people shot at Waterfront Park; 1 in handcuffs

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
Police are investigating a shooting incident at Waterfront Park. (Source: William Joy/WAVE 3 News) Police are investigating a shooting incident at Waterfront Park. (Source: William Joy/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three people have been shot near the Great Lawn at Waterfront Park.

Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed the shootings happened at about 9:30 p.m.

WAVE 3 News' William Joy reported from the Big Four Bridge at 10:08 p.m. that police cars "have been flying up and down River Road for about a half hour."

He also reported that he saw one person being placed in handcuffs.

Information about suspects or motives was not available, nor was it known how serious the victims' injuries are.

It's the second shooting incident on this Memorial Day holiday; a man was shot dead in the Parkland neighborhood in the afternoon.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.

