UofL baseball is #7 seed in NCAA Championship, hosting Regional

Cardinals Selected as No. 7 National Seed for NCAA Championship

Louisville hosts Radford on Friday at 6 p.m.; Oklahoma and Xavier open NCAA Regional at Patterson Stadium on Friday at 2 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville baseball team was selected as the No. 7 national seed for the 2017 NCAA Championship and will serve as the top seed for the Louisville Regional for the fifth straight season. The Cardinals (47-10) will be joined on June 2-5 at Jim Patterson Stadium by No. 2 regional seed Oklahoma (34-22), No. 3 Xavier (32-25) and No. 4 Radford (27-30).

Selected as a national seed for the fourth time (No. 7 in 2010, No. 3 in 2015 and No. 2 in 2016), Louisville will host Radford on Friday at 6 p.m., ET, while the Louisville Regional will open with Oklahoma against Xavier on Friday at 2 p.m. Every game of the Louisville Regional will be televised live through ESPN3 at WatchESPN.com. The Cardinals are among seven ACC teams in the 2017 NCAA Championship field, including five regional hosts.

The winner of Friday's first round games will play on Saturday at 7 p.m., while the two losing teams will play an elimination game on Saturday at noon. The winner of Saturday's elimination game will play the losing team from Saturday night's winner's bracket game in an elimination game on Sunday at 1 p.m., with the winner advancing to play the winner of Saturday night's winner's bracket game on Sunday at 7 p.m. If needed, the two teams from Sunday's second game will return for the final game of the Louisville Regional on Monday at 7 p.m.

All-session tickets for the 2017 NCAA Regional in Louisville can be purchased online at GoCards.com. Tickets will also be available for purchase by phone (502-GO-CARDS) or in person through the Louisville Cardinals Ticket Office at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium starting Tuesday at 9 a.m., ET. All-session tickets for the four-team, double-elimination regional are $70 for reserved chairback seats and $45 for college students (with ID).

Fans are encouraged to purchase and pick up tickets in advance or print their tickets at home to avoid long will call lines on game day. Tickets can be picked up at the Louisville Cardinals Ticket Office, located at Gate 2 of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. No tickets will be mailed. Single session tickets, including reserved chairback and general admission berm seating, will go on sale Thursday, June 1 at 9 a.m., ET online at GoCards.com or at the Papa John's Cardinal Stadium Ticket Office. Tickets will also be available at Jim Patterson Stadium starting on Friday, June 2 at noon ET.

Louisville is making its 10th NCAA postseason appearance in the last 11 seasons and the program's 11th NCAA appearance overall. Along with the 2017 NCAA Regional, the Cardinals also hosted the regional round of the NCAA Championship in 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 while also hosting NCAA Super Regional series in 2007, 2014, 2015 and 2016. Louisville is one of just three schools to host an NCAA Regional in each of the last five years joining Florida State and LSU.

Since opening the gates at Jim Patterson Stadium in 2005, the Cardinals have won more than 77 percent of their games in the ballpark posting a 341-97 record (.778 winning percentage), including a 28-4 mark this season at the corner of Third and Central. Louisville is 22-8 all-time in regional and super regional games at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Louisville baseball team will enter the 2017 NCAA Championship with a 47-10 record overall. The Cardinals won their third straight ACC Atlantic Division title after compiling a 23-6 conference record before going 1-1 in this week’s ACC Championship at Louisville Slugger Field. Louisville also equaled the school record for regular season wins with 46 matching the total achieved in 2010, 2013 and 2016.

2017 NCAA REGIONAL - LOUISVILLE, KY. - SCHEDULE

Friday, June 2 | (TV)

Game 1: No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Xavier - 2 p.m.

Game 2: No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 Radford - 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 3 | (TV)

Game 3: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser - Noon

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner - 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 4 | (TV)

Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser - 1 p.m.

Game 6: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner - 7 p.m.

Monday, June 5 | (TV) - If necessary

Game 7: Game 6 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner - 7 p.m.

All times are Eastern Daylight Savings

2017 NCAA REGIONAL - LOUISVILLE, KY. - TICKET INFORMATION

All-Session Tickets

• On sale now by ordering online at GoCards.com

• Available in-person or by phone starting Tuesday 9 a.m. ET

• Reserved Chairback: $70

• College Student (with ID): $45

Single-Session Tickets

• On sale starting Thursday 9 a.m. ET

• Available online at GoCards.com or in-person (no phone orders) at Louisville Cardinals Ticket Office at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium

• Tickets will be available at Jim Patterson Stadium starting Friday at noon ET

• Reserved Chairback: $15

• Berm/General Admission: $10

• College Student (with ID): $5

Official release from UofL sports information