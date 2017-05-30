Latest Indiana sports

SPORTSWRITER-INDY 500 TWEET

Sports writer loses job over tweet on Japanese Indy winner

DENVER (AP) - A veteran sports writer is no longer working with The Denver Post after he posted on Twitter that he was "uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend."

Terry Frei sent the tweet after Takuma Sato on Sunday became the first Japanese driver to win the race.

Frei sent a follow-up tweet apologizing to Sato and the paper for his comment, saying he "fouled up." He noted his tweet occurred during an emotional time when he was honoring his late father, who was a World War II pilot in the fight against Japan.

He declined to comment further Monday.

The Denver Post apologized on its website, saying that Frei's tweet was disrespectful and unacceptable. It said Frei was no longer employed and declined further comment.

INDY 500-CITATIONS

Nearly 200 citied, arrested at speedway during Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana law enforcement officials say officers cited or arrested nearly 200 people from Friday through Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during Indianapolis 500 festivities.

Indiana State Excise Police say officers issued about 150 summonses for illegal possession or consumption of alcohol. Other issues included false identification and giving minors alcohol. There were about 50 drug-related charges. In total 139 minors, 40 adults and 15 juveniles were cited for 245 charges. Last year officers cited 130 minors, 38 adults and 20 juveniles for 263 charges.

Excise officers are tasked with enforcing the state alcoholic beverage laws.

Superintendent Matt Strittmatter said officers' main goal was to make sure racing fans have "a safe environment in which to enjoy the festivities."

RED SOX-WHITE SOX

Price uneven in season debut, White Sox get past Red Sox 5-4

CHICAGO (AP) - Red Sox lefty David Price had an uneven season debut while Melky Cabrera homered and drove in four runs, helping the Chicago White Sox rally past Boston 5-4 on Monday.

Price, who missed the first part of the year with a left elbow strain, threw 88 pitches in five innings. The former AL Cy Young Award winner gave up two hits, including Cabrera's three-run homer, walked two and hit two batters. He also struck out four.

Price was in line for the win before Kevan Smith hit an RBI double off Matt Barnes (3-2) in the seventh, tying it at 4. Cabrera had an RBI single with two outs.

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia injured his wrist in the first inning and exited in the second. He was hurt trying to beat out a hit when first baseman Jose Abreu slid into the bag and Pedroia fell over him.

Juan Minaya (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning and David Robertson closed for his eighth save in nine chances.

GLF-NCAA MEN

Thornberry wins NCAA title; Oregon advances to match play

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) - Mississippi sophomore Braden Thornberry closed with a 1-under 71 to claim the NCAA individual title with a four-shot victory.

On a brutal day of scoring at Rich Harvest Farm, Thornberry took advantage of an early blunder by Scottie Scheffler of Texas and late mistakes of those trying to catch him. Mason Overstreet of Arkansas also shot 71 and finished second. Scheffler shot 78 and tied for third.

Vanderbilt romps its way to the No. 1 seed for the NCAA Men's Golf Championship that starts Tuesday with match play. The Commodores finished 12 shots ahead of Oklahoma.

Oregon gets a chance to defend its title. The Ducks, who won last year on their home course, were outside the top eight teams until Ryan Gronlund birdied his last four holes.

