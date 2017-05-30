The Latest: Del Potro makes winning return at French Open

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). France's Benoit Paire's shoes are pictured as he plays Spain's Rafael Nadal during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Monday, May 29, 2017 in Paris.

PARIS (AP) - The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

1:13 p.m.

Former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro has won his first match in five years at the French Open.

Featuring at the clay-court major for the first time since 2012, Del Potro won an all-Argentine contest against qualifier Guido Pella 6-2, 6-1, 6-4.

Del Potro showed no sign of the shoulder and back problems that hampered him at the Lyon Open last week and did not face a single break point.

Del Potro's best result at Roland Garros is the semifinals in 2009, the year he won at Flushing Meadows.

___

12:35 p.m.

Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina hit a crosscourt forehand winner on match point to win the first match on Court Suzanne Lenglen and seal her spot in the second round of the French Open.

Svitolina converted all three break points and hit 25 winners to prevail 6-4, 6-3 over Yaroslava Shvedova, a two-time quarterfinalist in Paris.

Svitolina is coming off the Rome title two weeks ago and is an outside favorite in Paris, where she made it to the quarterfinals two years ago. The Ukrainian has won three other tournaments this year.

"I was very happy with the way I handled the pressure," she said. "It's the first time that I have won four titles and two big ones so it's given me a lot of confidence."

___

10:52 a.m.

After becoming No. 1 last year, Andy Murray has been struggling in 2017, but he'll try to right himself starting in the French Open's first round against Andrey Kuznetsov on Tuesday.

Joining Murray, the runner-up a year ago in Paris, in finally getting going on Day 3 will be 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka, who meets Jozek Kovalik.

The showdown of the day should be 15th-seeded Gael Monfils of France against Dustin Brown of Germany. Both hit highlight-worthy shots on a regular basis.

In the women's draw, No. 3 Simona Halep is up against Jana Cepelova, and No. 5 Elina Svitolina plays Yaroslava Shvedova.

First up on Court Philippe Chatrier is seventh-seeded Johanna Konta against Su-Wei Hsieh.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.