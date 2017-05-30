Crash involving 2 trucks, boat injures 1

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department said alcohol played a role in a crash involving two pick-up trucks and a boat on Monday, May 29.

Investigators said the crash happened about 6:41 p.m. Monday. 20-year-old Brady Harris was headed home from a lake when he failed to stop his 2005 Chevy at the intersection of Oaks Road and Lydon Road.

That’s when a 2014 Chevy Pick-up hit Harris’ trailer, which was towing a boat.

The boat flew off the trailer and blocked the road. Harris’ truck lost the rear axle.

The 52-year-old driver of the other truck was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Two passengers in Harris’ vehicle were not injured.

Harris is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, criminal mischief and three counts of wanton endangerment.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.