The Latest: Defense wants talk of Castile's permit omitted

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Latest on the trial of a Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a black motorist (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Defense attorneys for a Minnesota police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a black motorist are asking that statements about the driver's permit to carry a gun be omitted from trial.

St. Anthony officer Jeronimo Yanez, who is Latino, is charged with manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile. The shooting happened last July after Castile told Yanez he had a gun. The aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by Castile's girlfriend, who says in the video that Castile had a permit to carry.

The defense says Yanez didn't know about the permit at the time, so the statements are irrelevant.

Judge William H. Leary III says he's leaning toward narrowing the evidence that will be allowed about Castile's gun permit. He'll rule after prosecutors share their position on the issue Wednesday morning.

11:15 a.m.

Jury selection has wrapped up for the day in St. Paul in the trial of a Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a black motorist.

A pool of 50 potential jurors was called Tuesday for the trial of St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez, who is Latino.

The aftermath of the shooting of Philando Castile was streamed live on Facebook last July, thrusting his death into the national spotlight.

The potential jurors were given instructions, sworn in, given questionnaires to fill out, then released for the day.

They will return to court Wednesday to be questioned individually. Twelve jurors and three alternates will be selected to hear the case.

The pool is mostly white with a handful of people of color including at least five blacks.

10:15 a.m.

The process of selecting a jury is underway in Minnesota in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a black motorist.

The aftermath of the shooting of Philando Castile was streamed live on Facebook last July, thrusting his death into the national spotlight. St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Protests over Castile's death shut down highways in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and surrounded the governor's mansion. Castile's family claimed he was profiled because of his race. The shooting renewed concerns about how police officers interact with minorities.

7:30 a.m.

Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a police officer accused of fatally shooting a black motorist, a death that generated national attention when the aftermath was streamed live on Facebook.

The selection process begins Tuesday and is expected to last at least a couple of days. St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez is on trial for second-degree manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights last July.

Prosecutors say Yanez shot Castile, a 32-year-old elementary school cafeteria worker, after Castile told him he was armed. Authorities later found Castile had a permit to carry.

Yanez, who is Latino, is also charged with two counts of endangering safety because girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her young daughter were in the car.

12:08 a.m.

The graphic video showing Philando Castile's final moments after he was shot by a Minnesota police officer made headlines nearly a year ago and led to calls for changes in policing.

But squad car video could emerge as key evidence in the case against St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez, who goes on trial for manslaughter this week. Jury selection begins Tuesday.

Castile, who was black, was killed July 6 during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights. His death got instant attention as the shooting's gruesome aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by Castile's girlfriend, who was in the car along with her young daughter.

Prosecutors say Yanez, who is Latino, shot the 32-year-old Castile after Castile told him he was armed. Authorities later found Castile had a permit to carry.

