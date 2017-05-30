Cowboys player suspected of DWI near welcome party for him

DALLAS (AP) - Newly acquired Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated near a club that held a promotional event welcoming him to Dallas.

Dallas police say the 30-year-old Carroll was arrested early Monday after being stopped for a traffic violation. He was booked into the Dallas County jail and later posted bail.

The Dallas Morning News reports Carroll was arrested near a club in the Uptown neighborhood that hosted the promotion in his honor.

Carroll joined the Cowboys in March as a free agent from NFC East rival Philadelphia on a three-year, $10 million deal.

The team issued a statement saying it's aware of his arrest and is "gathering information at this time."

Carroll is an eight-year NFL veteran who began his career in Miami.

___

This story has been updated to correct that Carroll was arrested near the promotional event, rather than his arrest occurred after he left the event.

