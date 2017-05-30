Three Mile Island owner threatens to close ill-fated plant

The owner of Three Mile Island, site of the nation's worst commercial nuclear power accident, says it'll shut down the plant in 2019 without a financial rescue from Pennsylvania.More >>
Medical experts and researchers warn that those having fun in the sun may be more vulnerable to ticks than ever before because of the unusually warm winter in much of the United States.More >>
Trump hails heroes at Arlington, expresses nation's 'boundless' gratitude for sacrificeMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategistsMore >>
President Donald Trump says he "hit a home run" on his maiden trip abroad, but his tour of the Middle East and Europe has rattled some allies.More >>
President Donald Trump is calling his maiden trip abroad a "home run" and vowing to overcome the threats of terrorism on Saturday at the end of his travels overseas.More >>
Melania Trump's first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colorful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that comes off the rack at $51,000More >>
A 15-year-old in Mississippi says his 18-year-old cousin "loved me enough to take some bullets for me"More >>
President Donald Trump honors the fallen and families in first Memorial Day address, calling them "special, special people."More >>
Trump budget cuts aimed at safety-net programs worries advocates for minority communitiesMore >>
A Chicago jail has started offering gourmet Italian pizzas to inmatesMore >>
