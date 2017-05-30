2 hurt in rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY

Two people are hurt after an early morning crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.

According to Deputy Kyle Seratt, it happened just after 6:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 45 just south of the intersection with Old U.S. Highway 45.

Seratt said that Alexander Szymanski, 20, of Winter Park, Florida, was driving north near Lone Oak when his car crossed the yellow line, he over-corrected, and the car slid across the road. His car hit a ditch and the car flipped and landed on its top.

Symanski and his 19-year-old passenger were both taken to the hospital.

According to Seratt, Symanski was not wearing his seat belt properly. His passenger was not wearing a seat belt.

The road was down to one lane for a short time while investigators cleared the crash site.

