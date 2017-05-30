Churchill Downs to move TwinSpires division from Silicon Valley - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Churchill Downs to move TwinSpires division from Silicon Valley to Louisville

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
William Carstanjen (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News) William Carstanjen (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Churchill Downs' TwinSpires division will relocate from Silicon Valley in California to Louisville, bringing 200 jobs to the city, Churchill Downs Incorporated CEO William Carstanjen announced on Tuesday.

TwinSpires is the official online wagering site of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby. According to its website, players are able to wager on virtually every thoroughbred, harness and quarter horse race in the world via Twin Spires.

The TwinSpires division will occupy the third story of Churchill Downs headquarters at 600 North Hurstbourne Parkway. The company will invest $2.2 million in renovating the floor for TwinSpires.

This story will be updated.

