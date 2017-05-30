Churchill Downs to move TwinSpires division from Silicon Valley to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Churchill Downs' TwinSpires division will relocate from Silicon Valley in California to Louisville, bringing 200 jobs to the city, Churchill Downs Incorporated CEO William Carstanjen announced on Tuesday.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

TwinSpires is the official online wagering site of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby. According to its website, players are able to wager on virtually every thoroughbred, harness and quarter horse race in the world via Twin Spires.

CDI plans to hire 25 new TwinSpires employees by end of the yr, salaries ranging $75k-$110k. #wave3news — Kayla Vanover (@KVanoverWAVE3) May 30, 2017

The TwinSpires division will occupy the third story of Churchill Downs headquarters at 600 North Hurstbourne Parkway. The company will invest $2.2 million in renovating the floor for TwinSpires.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Bevin announces 'single-year record' $5.8B invested in KY in 2017

+ UofL sets students up for horse business success

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.