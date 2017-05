The Latest: Police say Tiger Woods' car showed fresh damage

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.

Woods found asleep at the wheel, no alcohol in his system

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on Tiger Woods' arrest in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence (all times local):

5 p.m.

Police say Tiger Woods' car showed fresh damage on the driver's side when officers found him asleep at the wheel alongside a Florida road.

Incident reports released Tuesday by Jupiter Police said Woods' Mercedes had blocked a bike lane. Both tires on the driver's side were flat, with minor damage to the rims. There also was minor damage to the bumpers, and the passenger rear tail light was out.

According to the reports, Woods had trouble keeping his eyes open as he struggled to follow instructions to show his driver's license, open his window and tie his shoes.

The reports said Woods' pupils were dilated, and he told the officers he hadn't taken any illegal drugs.

Woods was handcuffed and taken to a police station for breath tests. Police impounded his car.

___

4:40 p.m.

Jack Nicklaus says he feels bad for Tiger Woods and called him a friend who needs "all our help."

Woods once was ahead of pace in his pursuit of the 18 professional majors that Nicklaus won until Woods was slowed by injuries and a crisis in his personal life. Woods won his last major - No. 14 - in the 2008 U.S. Open.

Nicklaus says he last saw Woods at a dinner for past champions at the Masters, and Woods said his back was hurting.

At a news conference Tuesday at the Memorial in Dublin, Ohio, Nicklaus said he was a fan of Woods and a friend of his.

"I think that he's struggling. And I wish him well," Nicklaus said. "I hope he gets out of it and I hope he plays golf again. He needs a lot of support from a lot of people, and I'll be one of them."

___

11:05 a.m.

A police report lists four medications, including Vicodin, that Tiger Woods reported taking when he was stopped for DUI.

The report released Tuesday indicated that Woods told officers that he was recovering from surgery.

Woods has had four back surgeries since 2014, the latest in April. Painkillers are generally prescribed after such surgeries, and many carry warnings to avoid driving while taking them. Other medicines, including over-the-counter allergy medicine or anti-anxiety medicines, can also cause drowsiness and include warnings about driving.

The FDA warning for Vicodin says it "may impair the mental and/or physical abilities required for the performance of potentially hazardous tasks such as driving a car or operating machinery; patients should be cautioned accordingly."

The report said Woods was cooperative "as much as possible" when found asleep at the wheel early Monday morning. He was "extremely sleepy" and the officer observed it was hard for Woods to keep his eyes open and hard to walk.

___

10:30 a.m.

Police say Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel but had no alcohol in his system when officers spotted his car stopped along a Florida road.

An affidavit released Tuesday said Woods was alone and wearing his seat belt when Jupiter Police officers found his Mercedes early Monday in the right lane. The car's engine was running and its lights were on.

The report says officers woke Woods, who had "extremely slow and slurred speech" and told them he took several prescriptions.

According to the report, Woods was confused and asked how far he was from his Hobe Sound home. Officers said Woods was cooperative but failed a roadside sobriety test. Breath tests showed no alcohol in his system, and Woods also agreed to a urine test.

Woods' arraignment in Palm Beach County court on a DUI charge is scheduled for July 5.

