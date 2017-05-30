Owners: Financial issues put Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum at risk of closing

A lack of funding has put the Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum at risk of closing indefinitely, its owners announced on Tuesday, just days before the one-year anniversary of the boxing titan's death.More >>
The Louisville native died June 3, 2016 in Phoenix from septic shock. He was laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery after an emotional service at KFC Yum! Center and a final trip through the streets of his hometown in a hearse.
Muhammad Ali's son was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection investigators at a Florida airport earlier this month, his attorney confirmed on Saturday.
About 14,000 attended an Islamic prayer service known as a Janazah for boxing titan and humanitarian Muhammad Ali on Thursday, June 9, 2016 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. The ticketed event was held the day before Ali's memorial service. The former heavyweight champion died of septic shock on June 3 at the age of 74.
After 23 miles, Cave Hill Cemetery was the final stop for the Ali procession. That's where a huge crowd was waiting for The Champ to make his way to his final resting place.
