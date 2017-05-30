Owners: Financial issues put Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum at risk of closing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A lack of funding has put the Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum at risk of closing indefinitely, its owners announced on Tuesday, just days before the one-year anniversary of the boxing titan's death.

They cited the costs associated with operating, marketing and advertising the museum, which is located at 3302 Grand Avenue in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood.

"Our goal has always been to allow the museum to be available for touring to the maximum number of people, and that is why we have kept admission fees so low," owners George Bochetto and Jared Weiss said in a written statement.

Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and children.

"We are now forced to consider all options regarding the future of the museum," Bochetto said. "We hope an opportunity presents itself to keep this magnificent shrine open in Louisville, but we are determined to share this wonderful museum with the maximum number of people, no matter what it takes."

Bochetto and Weiss said they had hoped to acquire a long-term partner, such as the city of Louisville, to join them in their effort to preserve Ali's boyhood home, but they have received only "a nominal commitment" from the city toward finishing repairs to the gift shop.

"A much more comprehensive financial and marketing plan needs to be implemented," according to the owners' news release.

Bochetto and Weiss said more than 10,000 people have visited the Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum since it opened on May 1, 2016, just 33 days before Ali died of septic shock. The pair said they were "extremely proud" to have completed and opened the museum before Ali's passing, when the city of Louisville was in the international spotlight.

The Kentucky Historical Society placed a historical marker at the Ali home in 2012.

