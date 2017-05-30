Police charge NKY man in fatal hit and run

A Grant County man has been charged in a March fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian.

Victor Parr, 57, of Corinth, KY is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, according to Kentucky State Police.

Jose Jacinto Contreras, 30 of Greenville, OH was walking on Stewartsville Road (KY36) in Williamstown when he was fatally struck by a vehicle on March 4 at around 7:14 p.m., police said.

The vehicle that stuck Contreras did not stop at the scene.

Officers were able to charge Parr in the incident after an investigation, police said.

This case remains under investigation by the Williamstown Police Department.

