Victim of deadly Memorial Day shooting in Parkland neighborhood ID'd

The shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. on Memorial Day in this alley in the Parkland neighborhood. (Source: William Joy/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who was shot dead Monday in the Parkland neighborhood has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Douglas L. Spencer, 31, died of a single gunshot wound to the back.

Spencer was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital from the crime scene in the 1300 block of Isaac Alley near the intersection of Dumesnil and 28th Streets. He was pronounced dead at 3:22 p.m., nearly an hour after the shooting happened.

Witnesses said they heard about four gunshots.

Two daycare facilities are located near the shooting scene, but they were closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

Police have not made any arrests.

