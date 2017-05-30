Lockdown lifted at Texas air base after 'security incident'

Authorities at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on Tuesday directed personnel in some areas of the base to stay inside until further notified. (Source: AP)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Military officials say the lockdown of a U.S. Air Force base in Texas has been lifted after a preliminary search of a community center there did not reveal any danger.

Authorities at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland earlier Tuesday had warned of a "security incident" and directed personnel in some areas of the base to stay inside.

Base spokesman Oscar Balladares confirmed that authorities were responding to a threat but didn't elaborate.

He says security officers are continuing to search the area and a post to the base's official Facebook page indicated the matter has been "resolved."

The lockdown appears to be the first to occur at the base since a shooting in April 2016 when a man killed his commanding officer before turning the gun on himself.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the base spokesman's last name is Balladares, not Balledares.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.