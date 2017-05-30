Victim of deadly Waterfront Park shooting identified

The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. on Memorial Day. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The young man shot and killed at Waterfront Park Monday night has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Anton Brown, 22, died at 9:52 p.m. at University of Louisville Hospital of a gunshot wound to the torso.

At least two other people were shot and wounded during the incident at the park about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit plans to released additional information about the shootings around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Watch the news conference live stream on wave3.com, the WAVE 3 News Facebook page or the WAVE 3 News app.

