Man fleeing Waterfront Park after gunshots found with gun

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who fled from Waterfront Park on Memorial Day moments after police heard gunshots is facing charges.

>> MUGSHOTS: May 2017 Roundup

James O Kinnedy, 26, of Louisville, was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing and evading police, and careless driving.

RELATED STORIES

+ At least 3 shot; 1 dead at Waterfront Park

+ Victim of deadly Waterfront Park shooting identified

Around 10 p.m., a Louisville Metro police detective heard shots coming from a parking lot and saw a gray Ford Taurus leave at a high rate of speed, according to an arrest report. The car quickly pulled over and the driver, Kinnedy, ran on foot. He was arrested after surrendering to police a short time later at Floyd St. and Witherspoon St.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Name released in Memorial Day shooting in Parkland neighborhood

+ Benefit dinner planned for family of boy killed by stray bullet

+ 2 arrested in Frankfort gas station killing

Detectives said Kinnedy appeared to drop something running. A 9mm handgun was later found inside the bag after it was recovered.

Kinnedy, who is being held on $2,500 bond at Louisville Metro Corrections, is not charged in any of the shootings

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.