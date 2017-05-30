Man fleeing Waterfront Park after gunshots found with gun - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man fleeing Waterfront Park after gunshots found with gun

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect
James Kinnedy (source: LMDC) James Kinnedy (source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who fled from Waterfront Park on Memorial Day moments after police heard gunshots is facing charges.

>> MUGSHOTS: May 2017 Roundup

James O Kinnedy, 26, of Louisville, was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing and evading police, and careless driving.

RELATED STORIES
At least 3 shot; 1 dead at Waterfront Park
Victim of deadly Waterfront Park shooting identified

Around 10 p.m., a Louisville Metro police detective heard shots coming from a parking lot and saw a gray Ford Taurus leave at a high rate of speed, according to an arrest report. The car quickly pulled over and the driver, Kinnedy, ran on foot. He was arrested after surrendering to police a short time later at Floyd St. and Witherspoon St.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Name released in Memorial Day shooting in Parkland neighborhood
Benefit dinner planned for family of boy killed by stray bullet
2 arrested in Frankfort gas station killing

Detectives said Kinnedy appeared to drop something running. A 9mm handgun was later found inside the bag after it was recovered. 

Kinnedy, who is being held on $2,500 bond at Louisville Metro Corrections, is not charged in any of the shootings 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly