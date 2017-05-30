Algonquin Park cuts training fees hoping for more lifeguards

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The sights and sounds at the Algonquin Park pool suggest it's going to be the perfect swimming season. All it's missing are the lifeguards.

Lifeguard training normally costs $200, but due to the shortage this year, that fee is being waived.

"Algonquin Park is short and we've been trying to get area neighborhood kids to come down and take classes," Metro Parks Aquatics Supervisor Keith Smith said. He ran a testing session that took place Tuesday morning.

Many are saying that violence in the area may be the reason why there are fewer lifeguards this year.

"This area is not the best area to live in," Darius Montgomery said. "So when you've got youth that wants to do something good, they can come to the pool instead of going somewhere and getting injured."

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Algonquin Pool to open as scheduled this summer

+ Metro Parks offers lifeguard certification course

Coming from a family of lifeguards, Montgomery said it was an obvious choice for him to come and train at the pool.

"Why not? I've been knowing how to swim forever," Montgomery said.

Just like Montgomery, Ciara Morris is from the area as well. She said there's no reason for her to be afraid.

"Well I'm not scared, of anybody or you know pools, or you know -- the community," Morris said. "I have a lot of friends in the community."

Morris said she's excited to help people, and to build up an important resource in her neighborhood.

"Get them out here in the water," she said. "I know it's going to be really hot this summer and it's a great way for the kids to interact in the water."

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

Added Montgomery: "You stay out of trouble in the pool; you stay out of a lot of trouble. It eliminates a lot of problems."

Once testing is over, the training session will take place over the course of a week. After the training, the new lifeguards will be ready to jump in and save lives.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.