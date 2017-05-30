19-year-old charged in Lexington shooting spree

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a shooting spree in Lexington early on Memorial Day.

WLEX-TV, Lexington's NBC affiliate, reported that Layne Chadwell is accused of opening fire at three different locations before his arrest.



No one was injured in any of the shootings.?

Witnesses told police the shooting spree started at a Speedway on Paris Pike. Chadwell allegedly shot into the building, nearly hitting and employee, before taking off.

Chadwell is accused of firing more shots while traveling down Paris Pike. He allegedly struck a third time at a gas station on North Broadway in Lexington. An off-duty police officer was nearby.

According to a police report, Chadwell admitted to the shootings while being questioned by police. He is charged with wanton endangerment and a wanton endangerment of a police officer charge.

