Ainslie gets badly needed win in America's Cup qualifiers

Britain's Ben Ainslie sailed to a badly needed victory after four straight losses, and Emirates Team New Zealand benefited from another penalty against Sweden's Artemis Racing a day after their thrilling showdown in the America's Cup qualifiers was marred by an umpiring error.
Two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA had a minor issue with its wing sail and still cruised to an easy win Tuesday against France on the opening day of the second round robin.
Ainslie, the most decorated sailor in Olympic history, steered Land Rover BAR to a wire-to-wire victory against Artemis, which has lost three straight races.
In Tuesday's first race, Artemis was penalized for a port-starboard infraction, allowing the Kiwis to sail ahead.
On Monday, the umpires said they blew a penalty call against Artemis that allowed Team New Zealand to win.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Military officials have locked down a U.S. Air Force base in Texas amid a "security incident" at a community center there.More >>
Military officials have locked down a U.S. Air Force base in Texas amid a "security incident" at a community center there.More >>
Trump hails heroes at Arlington, expresses nation's 'boundless' gratitude for sacrificeMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategistsMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategistsMore >>
President Donald Trump says he "hit a home run" on his maiden trip abroad, but his tour of the Middle East and Europe has rattled some allies.More >>
President Donald Trump says he "hit a home run" on his maiden trip abroad, but his tour of the Middle East and Europe has rattled some allies.More >>
President Donald Trump is calling his maiden trip abroad a "home run" and vowing to overcome the threats of terrorism on Saturday at the end of his travels overseas.More >>
President Donald Trump is calling his maiden trip abroad a "home run" and vowing to overcome the threats of terrorism on Saturday at the end of his travels overseas.More >>
Melania Trump's first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colorful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that comes off the rack at $51,000More >>
Melania Trump's first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colorful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that comes off the rack at $51,000More >>
A 15-year-old in Mississippi says his 18-year-old cousin "loved me enough to take some bullets for me"More >>
A 15-year-old in Mississippi says his 18-year-old cousin "loved me enough to take some bullets for me"More >>
President Donald Trump honors the fallen and families in first Memorial Day address, calling them "special, special people."More >>
President Donald Trump honors the fallen and families in first Memorial Day address, calling them "special, special people."More >>
Trump budget cuts aimed at safety-net programs worries advocates for minority communitiesMore >>
Trump budget cuts aimed at safety-net programs worries advocates for minority communitiesMore >>
A Chicago jail has started offering gourmet Italian pizzas to inmatesMore >>
A Chicago jail has started offering gourmet Italian pizzas to inmatesMore >>