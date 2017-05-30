Solar Eclipse business seminar coming to Hopkinsville, KY

The solar eclipse will cover the skies this August and businesses are gearing up for the thousands of people the event will bring to the Heartland.

One group is working to make sure businesses are prepared for the incoming visitors.

Hopkinsville Solar Eclipse coordinators partnered with the Christian County Chamber of Commerce to promote preparedness.

They will hold a business training seminar on Wednesday, May 31 from 8-10 a.m. at Murray State Regional Campus located at 5305 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville.

This training session is free and open to all members of the public.

It will serve as a preparedness seminar for businesses looking to learn more about planning for the solar eclipse, as well as accommodations, utilities, safety and plans to coordinate the anticipated high traffic areas.

This seminar is presented by Midwest America Federal Credit Union and Noffsinger Accounting Services.

Interested parties can click here to register their attendance.

