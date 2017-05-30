Name of motorcyclist killed in collision released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A motorcyclist has been killed in after a collision with a car in the Auburndale neighborhood.

Andrew L. Tempel, 43, of Louisville, died around 11 p.m. May 29. He was riding in the 5400 block of New Cut Road when he the crash occurred.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says the cause of Tempel's death was multiple injuries he sustained in the crash.

The collision is under investigation by the Louisville Metro Police Department traffic unit.

