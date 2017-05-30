Ozzy Osbourne to headline Louder Than Life festival

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne will headline this year's Louder Than Life festival in Louisville later this year.

The lineup was announced Tuesday for the two-day event Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at Champions Park.

The fourth annual festival bills itself as a destination event celebrating "the world's top bourbon, music and gourmet man food," in addition to rock music.

The list of acts is below:

+ Saturday, Sept. 30: Ozzy Osbourne (with Zakk Wylde), Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Mastodon, Halestorm, Gojira, Eagles of Death Metal, Of Mice & Men, Hollywood Undead, Sleeping With Sirens, Steel Panther, Starset, We Came As Romans, Miss May I, While She Sleeps, Fire From The Gods, He Is Legend, Ded, Through Fire, Palisades.

+ Sunday, Oct. 1: Prophets Of Rage, Incubus, Rise Against, Stone Sour, The Pretty Reckless, In This Moment, Thrice, Falling In Reverse, Nothing More, Beartooth, Lacuna Coil, Radkey, Bleeker, Greta Van Fleet, '68, Badflower, Black Map, Biters.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

