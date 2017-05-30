LMPD: No amount of personnel could've prevented shooting at Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - "No amount of personnel would have prevented this from occurring," LMPD Major Eric Johnson said on Monday about the deadly shooting at Waterfront Park on Memorial Day.

During the press conference, police described in detail a chain of events that began near the University of Louisville campus about five hours before the shooting.

Major Josh Judah, of the 4th Division, said pool party in the area of South 4th Street and Brandeis Avenue became a large street party that spilled over to shopping centers in the area. As business owners complained, UofL police requested assistance from LMPD.

Officers worked for about an hour and a half to disperse the crowd, which they estimate was about 500 people. During that time, police obtained information that much of crowd was headed to Waterfront Park.

LMPD's 1st Division was notified and about 32 units were sent to the park to monitor the situation.

Small scuffles began to occur around 7 p.m., Johnson said. The 9th Mobile Unit was called in to assist at 7:30 p.m. Access to the walking bridge was shut down at about 9 p.m. Johnson described the situation as under control.

At 9:27 p.m., shots were fired just west of the base of the walking bridge, where about 20 officers were located. Those officers ran toward the shooting and eventually arrested James Porter, who was in possession of a gun, Johnson said.

Three people were found shot about 75 yards from the bridge. One of the victims, Anton Brown, 22, died from his injuries; the other two are being treated at University of Louisville Hospital.

More shots were fired near the green lot at Waterfront Park at 10:07 p.m., according to Johnson. The 9th Mobile Unit detained several people in a car leaving that scene and recovered a gun.

Lt. Emily McKinley, of LMPD's Homicide Unit, made a plea for witnesses to come forward with information about the shootings.

"The 'No Snitch' mentality is literally and figuratively killing us all," McKinley said. "Not one person stuck around to tell us what happened. Not one person knocked on our door this morning."

This story is being updated. Please refresh for new information.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.