Owners of Ali's boyhood home warn of possible closing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The owners who restored Muhammad Ali's boyhood home in Kentucky and opened it as a museum say it may have to close because of financial difficulties.
The pink home where Ali - known then as Cassius Clay - dreamed of boxing greatness has drawn more than 10,000 visitors since opening last year in Louisville.
Co-owners George Bochetto and Jared Weiss said Tuesday they have asked the city of Louisville and the Ali Center to help support the landmark.
Bochetto says they have covered the costs to renovate the home and keep it open as a museum. They say a more comprehensive financial and marketing plan is needed.
The first anniversary of Ali's death is Saturday.
Louisville will honor its hometown champ with a six-week celebration that begins Saturday.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
