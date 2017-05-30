Appeals court: 'Habitual drunks' cannot avoid deportation

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal appeals court has upheld a law that bars people who are in the country illegally from avoiding deportation if they are habitual drunks.
A divided 11-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said Congress may have reasonably concluded that people who regularly drink alcohol to excess pose a greater risk to themselves and others. The law considers regular drunks not to have good moral character.
The ruling overturned a decision by a smaller 9th Circuit panel that ruled that alcoholism is an illness, not a moral defect.
The decision came in the case of Salomon Ledezma-Cosino, who faced deportation after his arrest in California in 2008 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
His attorney, Kelsi Corkran, said the ruling further stigmatizes alcoholism.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trump hails heroes at Arlington, expresses nation's 'boundless' gratitude for sacrificeMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategistsMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategistsMore >>
President Donald Trump says he "hit a home run" on his maiden trip abroad, but his tour of the Middle East and Europe has rattled some allies.More >>
President Donald Trump says he "hit a home run" on his maiden trip abroad, but his tour of the Middle East and Europe has rattled some allies.More >>
President Donald Trump is calling his maiden trip abroad a "home run" and vowing to overcome the threats of terrorism on Saturday at the end of his travels overseas.More >>
President Donald Trump is calling his maiden trip abroad a "home run" and vowing to overcome the threats of terrorism on Saturday at the end of his travels overseas.More >>
Melania Trump's first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colorful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that comes off the rack at $51,000More >>
Melania Trump's first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colorful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that comes off the rack at $51,000More >>
A 15-year-old in Mississippi says his 18-year-old cousin "loved me enough to take some bullets for me"More >>
A 15-year-old in Mississippi says his 18-year-old cousin "loved me enough to take some bullets for me"More >>
President Donald Trump honors the fallen and families in first Memorial Day address, calling them "special, special people."More >>
President Donald Trump honors the fallen and families in first Memorial Day address, calling them "special, special people."More >>
Trump budget cuts aimed at safety-net programs worries advocates for minority communitiesMore >>
Trump budget cuts aimed at safety-net programs worries advocates for minority communitiesMore >>
A Chicago jail has started offering gourmet Italian pizzas to inmatesMore >>
A Chicago jail has started offering gourmet Italian pizzas to inmatesMore >>