Frustrated homicide lieutenant: 'We have to speak up'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police Chief Steve Conrad and three of his colleagues took to the podium in the LMPD Media Room on Tuesday, urging anyone with information about the Memorial Day shootings at Waterfront Park to come forward.

"The no-snitch mentality is literally and figuratively killing us all," spokeswoman Emily McKinley said. "Not one person stuck around to tell us what happened. Not one person knocked on our door this morning."

One person was shot dead and three others struck by gunfire after an out-of-control crowd turned violent at one of the city's landmark locations Monday night. Police officials said this was "a gang-involved homicide."

Conrad and his department have been under fire for rising crime and homicide rates this year. Still, they emphasized that the problem Monday night wasn't a lack of police presence.

"At the height of this event, there were approximately 32 officers at the scene," said Eric Johnson, commander of the department's First Division.

A beleaguered McKinley added that the community needs to police itself just as much as LMPD does.

"We have to hear from the people what happened," she said. "Until we get information to put this together, we cannot bring it to closure."

The city's homicide rate is above 50 so far this year, and McKinley cited two recent cases -- Savannah Walker in March and Dequante Hobbs nine days ago -- in illustrating her point about the need for better community support.

"If you want this to stop, we have to work together," she pleaded. "There comes a time when we have to step up. And who’s going to be that person to step up? If you're scared, I get that. We can do things to work on that. Don't let your fear overpower your humanity. I know deep down we can all do what's right. That's all we're asking."

