Frustrated police spokeswoman: 'We have to speak up'

Micheshia Norment shared a collage of photos that was put together for the seventh birthday of Dequante Hobbs Jr. Sadly, Hobbs will never get to see age eight.More >>
Micheshia Norment shared a collage of photos that was put together for the seventh birthday of Dequante Hobbs Jr. Sadly, Hobbs will never get to see age eight.More >>
Despite a small thunderstorm blowing through WAVE Country, WAVE 3 News's Abbey Road On The River turned out to be hit on Saturday.More >>
Despite a small thunderstorm blowing through WAVE Country, WAVE 3 News's Abbey Road On The River turned out to be hit on Saturday.More >>
State troopers responded to the area just south of Seymour, at about 4:15 p.m.More >>
State troopers responded to the area just south of Seymour, at about 4:15 p.m.More >>
A beleaguered LMPD spokeswoman said Tuesday that the community needs to police itself just as much as LMPD does.More >>
A beleaguered LMPD spokeswoman said Tuesday that the community needs to police itself just as much as LMPD does.More >>
During the press conference, police described in detail a chain of events that began near the University of Louisville campus about five hours before the shooting.More >>
During the press conference, police described in detail a chain of events that began near the University of Louisville campus about five hours before the shooting.More >>