UPDATE: All lanes of I-65 southbound reopened near Seymour

Several vehicles were involved in a crash on I-65 just south of Seymour. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

JACKSON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 65 on Tuesday.

State troopers responded to the area just south of Seymour, at about 4:15 p.m.

The southbound lanes were completely shut down for about three hours as emergency crews work the scene.

Drivers were being detoured to US 31 and Uniontown.

Injuries were reported from the crash, but details about the victims' conditions have not been released.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.