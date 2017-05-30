Van, 4 semis involved in chain reaction crash on I-65

Several vehicles were involved in a crash on I-65 just south of Seymour. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

JACKSON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The driver of a tractor-trailer was seriously hurt in a chain reaction crash on Interstate 65 on Tuesday.

State troopers responded to the area just south of Seymour, at about 4:15 p.m.

Traffic was backed up in the southbound lanes due to an earlier vehicle fire, according to ISP, when Charles Burton failed to slow down for the stopped vehicles.

Burton hit a van, causing it to go off the road and flip, a press release said.

Burton's semi then rear-ended another tractor-trailer, which caused the chain reaction with two more semis.

Emergency crews had to extricate Burton from his cab. He was flown to University of Louisville Hospital in serious condition.

The four other drivers were treated for their injuries at the scene.

The southbound lanes were completely shut down for about three hours as emergency crews work the scene.

