Text of grieving mother's letter to President Donald trump

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Asha Deliverance, the mother of a 23-year-old man stabbed to death on a Portland light-rail train while trying to defend two young women from an anti-Muslim tirade, has asked President Donald Trump to encourage Americans to protect and watch out for each other. Trump on Twitter Monday decried the attacks.
The following is the full text of Deliverance's letter:
May 29, 2017
Memorial Day
Dear President Trump,
I'm writing to you today, Memorial Day, to share my heart after losing my son.
Taliesin died a hero, like many other Americans who have died defending freedom. He was just 23, a year out of college with a degree in economics, working, had just bought his first home and was thinking about starting a family. Our family grieves, but we are proud that through his selfless action he, along with the other two men, has changed the world, when in the face of hate he did not hesitate to act with love.
Two precious lives were lost this Memorial Day weekend in Portland and one more, nearly so. All three were strangers to each other, and to those they were defending. They fearlessly risked their lives for two young women who were threatened by an act of bigotry & terror. These brave men saw the immediate injustice and didn't hesitate to act. They recognized the truth: we are more alike than we are different. To ride the train home without being assaulted because of the color of your skin or your religious beliefs, is an inalienable right.
You have said that you will be President for all Americans. So, I ask you Mr. President to take action at this time. Your words and actions are meaningful, here in America and throughout the world.
Please encourage all Americans to protect and watch out for one another. Please condemn any acts of violence, which result directly from hate speech & hate groups. I am praying you will use your leadership to do so.
It would deeply honor Taliesin's sacrifice, which has been amplified by the millions of voices who have supported our family in response to this tragedy.
With Peace In My Heart,
Asha Deliverance
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Military officials have locked down a U.S. Air Force base in Texas amid a "security incident" at a community center there.More >>
Military officials have locked down a U.S. Air Force base in Texas amid a "security incident" at a community center there.More >>
Trump hails heroes at Arlington, expresses nation's 'boundless' gratitude for sacrificeMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategistsMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategistsMore >>
President Donald Trump says he "hit a home run" on his maiden trip abroad, but his tour of the Middle East and Europe has rattled some allies.More >>
President Donald Trump says he "hit a home run" on his maiden trip abroad, but his tour of the Middle East and Europe has rattled some allies.More >>
President Donald Trump is calling his maiden trip abroad a "home run" and vowing to overcome the threats of terrorism on Saturday at the end of his travels overseas.More >>
President Donald Trump is calling his maiden trip abroad a "home run" and vowing to overcome the threats of terrorism on Saturday at the end of his travels overseas.More >>
Melania Trump's first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colorful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that comes off the rack at $51,000More >>
Melania Trump's first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colorful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that comes off the rack at $51,000More >>
A 15-year-old in Mississippi says his 18-year-old cousin "loved me enough to take some bullets for me"More >>
A 15-year-old in Mississippi says his 18-year-old cousin "loved me enough to take some bullets for me"More >>
President Donald Trump honors the fallen and families in first Memorial Day address, calling them "special, special people."More >>
President Donald Trump honors the fallen and families in first Memorial Day address, calling them "special, special people."More >>
Trump budget cuts aimed at safety-net programs worries advocates for minority communitiesMore >>
Trump budget cuts aimed at safety-net programs worries advocates for minority communitiesMore >>
A Chicago jail has started offering gourmet Italian pizzas to inmatesMore >>
A Chicago jail has started offering gourmet Italian pizzas to inmatesMore >>