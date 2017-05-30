Amazon refunding $70M for charges by children

Amazon is offering refunds of $70 million to parents of children who made unauthorized charges. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - If your child bought something in an app from Amazon's app store without your permission, you may get your money back.

On Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission announced refunds are now available for parents whose children made in-app purchases without their knowledge.

That includes buying upgrades in mobile games purchased through Amazon's app store.

Last year, a court found Amazon responsible for stuff that kids bought without parents' permission.

It noted Amazon didn't provide enough disclosures or ask parents to approve the purchases children made.

It did not require a password to make purchases within apps.

According to the FTC, more than $70 million in charges may be eligible for refunds on in-app purchases made between November 2011 and May 2016.

In 2014, Apple and Google refunded customers whose children made purchases in their mobile app stores.

The companies were forced to be more explicit about in-app purchases.

If you’re eligible for a refund, you should have received an email from Amazon on May 26, 2017, with instructions on how to request your refund. You also can go to https://www.amazon.com/gp/mas/refund-orders/in-apprefund/ or go to Amazon.com, choose Your Account then go to Message center. If you’re eligible for a refund, you’ll find more information under Important Messages.

The deadline to request your refund is May 26, 2018. Amazon is managing the refund process. So if you do request a refund, you’ll have to check with Amazon to find out the status.

