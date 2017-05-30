Former E'town star Boley headed to Oregon

Erin Boley received a proper send off on Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Erin Boley, Miss Basketball in Kentucky in 2016, has committed to Oregon.

Boley played her freshman season at Notre Dame. The Elizabethtown High School graduate played in 37 games for the Irish, starting 10. She averaged 6.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15 minutes a game.

