City works to restore public confidence following holiday homicide

Micheshia Norment shared a collage of photos that was put together for the seventh birthday of Dequante Hobbs Jr. Sadly, Hobbs will never get to see age eight.More >>
Despite a small thunderstorm blowing through WAVE Country, WAVE 3 News's Abbey Road On The River turned out to be hit on Saturday.More >>
A beleaguered LMPD spokeswoman said Tuesday that the community needs to police itself just as much as LMPD does.More >>
The day after a series of shootings left one man dead and others injured, a highly visible police presence at the Big Four Bridge in Louisville proved to be a reassuring sight to visitors.More >>
The sights and sounds at the Algonquin Park pool suggest it's going to be the perfect swimming season. All it's missing are the lifeguards.More >>
