World Series of Poker tournament opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicked off 54 days of play Tuesday, enticing tens of thousands of players from around the world to Las Vegas with an estimated prize pool of more than $200 million.
Participants in this year's edition of the poker extravaganza will see two changes: no firm "shot clock" and the return of the tradition of crowning the tournament's main event champion in July. Buy-ins for the 74-event tournament, which runs through July 22 at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino, range from $333 to $111,111.
The series expects participation through the nearly eight weeks of play to be at or around the record 107,833 who played during last year's tournament, said Seth Palansky, the tournament's spokesman. "It's very hard to predict, but all signs are optimistic," he said.
The tournament's clock-rule change is designed to speed up of the game. Instead of implementing a firm shot clock, organizers are encouraging players and tournament directors to monitor the pace of play and have staff prompt a countdown when necessary.
"It's going to be situations based, there's no hard and fast," Palansky said. "But the best way to say it is habitual stallers will be forced to act quicker. That's really the goal, getting habitual stallers to act quickly."
The series' first event is a $565 casino employees' game, a sort of warm-up for organizers. The tournament's marquee event, referred to as the main event, begins July 8.
By returning to crowning the main event champion in July, the series is eliminating a monthslong break between the time when the final nine-player table is set and when the winner is determined.
For about a decade, the final table of the main event had been delayed to November to allow tape-delayed, reality TV-style coverage of the tournament to run before the competition's finale aired live.
Under a deal with ESPN, the network will carry an estimated 40 hours of almost-live coverage as regulations require a 30-minute delay. It will also air more than 100 hours of original packaged show every year. Any coverage not aired by ESPN will be streamed exclusively through Poker Central's digital channels.
Admission to watch the games is free. People must be at least 21 to attend.
___
Follow Regina Garcia Cano on Twitter at https://twitter.com/reginagarciakNO / More of her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/ReginaGarciaCano
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The owner of Three Mile Island, site of the nation's worst commercial nuclear power accident, says it'll shut down the plant in 2019 without a financial rescue from Pennsylvania.More >>
The owner of Three Mile Island, site of the nation's worst commercial nuclear power accident, says it'll shut down the plant in 2019 without a financial rescue from Pennsylvania.More >>
Trump hails heroes at Arlington, expresses nation's 'boundless' gratitude for sacrificeMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategistsMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategistsMore >>
President Donald Trump says he "hit a home run" on his maiden trip abroad, but his tour of the Middle East and Europe has rattled some allies.More >>
President Donald Trump says he "hit a home run" on his maiden trip abroad, but his tour of the Middle East and Europe has rattled some allies.More >>
President Donald Trump is calling his maiden trip abroad a "home run" and vowing to overcome the threats of terrorism on Saturday at the end of his travels overseas.More >>
President Donald Trump is calling his maiden trip abroad a "home run" and vowing to overcome the threats of terrorism on Saturday at the end of his travels overseas.More >>
Melania Trump's first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colorful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that comes off the rack at $51,000More >>
Melania Trump's first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colorful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that comes off the rack at $51,000More >>
A 15-year-old in Mississippi says his 18-year-old cousin "loved me enough to take some bullets for me"More >>
A 15-year-old in Mississippi says his 18-year-old cousin "loved me enough to take some bullets for me"More >>
President Donald Trump honors the fallen and families in first Memorial Day address, calling them "special, special people."More >>
President Donald Trump honors the fallen and families in first Memorial Day address, calling them "special, special people."More >>
Trump budget cuts aimed at safety-net programs worries advocates for minority communitiesMore >>
Trump budget cuts aimed at safety-net programs worries advocates for minority communitiesMore >>
A Chicago jail has started offering gourmet Italian pizzas to inmatesMore >>
A Chicago jail has started offering gourmet Italian pizzas to inmatesMore >>