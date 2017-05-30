Bryson Tiller announces homecoming show at KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Just days after the release of Bryson Tiller's sophomore album, True to Self, the 502 Come Up singer announced a homecoming performance in Louisville this fall.

On Tuesday, the KFC Yum Center! tweeted that Tiller will hit the stage there on September 16. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices start at $39.50.

The show will be his second Louisville concert since achieving superstar status. He last performed at the Louisville Palace in March, 2016.

Tiller gained worldwide recognition after dropping his debut album, TRAPSOUL, in 2015. The project went on to reach platinum status, selling more than 1 million.

True to Self was released May 26. It features nine tracks produced by Kentucky native Phil Coleman, who is better known in the music industry as Nes. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Tiller said he reworked the concept of the album after Coleman's ideas for it.

