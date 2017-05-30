Corrections FOP returns 'no confidence' vote in LMDC director

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Corrections Fraternal Order of Police returned no confidence vote in Louisville Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton on Tuesday.

The vote at the Local 77 Union passed with 87%, according to FOP President Tracy Dotson.

Bolton has been under fire from jail staff and inmates.

RELATED ARTICLES

+ Former inmates suing LMDC, director for false imprisonment

+ Corrections FOP: LMDC concerns 'need to be addressed immediately'

+ In jail and on drugs: LMDC's spiraling problem

Complaints from corrections officer include safety concerns and mandatory overtime schedules.

LMDC is also at the center of a lawsuit that alleges false imprisonment and unlawful detainment at the jail.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.