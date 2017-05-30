Corrections FOP returns 'no confidence' vote in LMDC director - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Corrections FOP returns 'no confidence' vote in LMDC director

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Corrections Fraternal Order of Police returned no confidence vote in Louisville Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton on Tuesday.

The vote at the Local 77 Union passed with 87%, according to FOP President Tracy Dotson.

Bolton has been under fire from jail staff and inmates.

Complaints from corrections officer include safety concerns and mandatory overtime schedules.

LMDC is also at the center of a lawsuit that alleges false imprisonment and unlawful detainment at the jail.

