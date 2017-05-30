Last of 'LaRue County Littles' up for adoption

More than 30 dogs are now being treated after they were found living amid "inches-thick" feces in a home where a woman was found dead.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The final four dogs that were rescued from a mobile home in LaRue County are now up for adoption.

The dogs are being called the "LaRue County Littles" and have now been declared healthy enough to be adopted. The animals were rescued after being found in a mobile home covered in feces.

The dogs are currently at the Hardin County Animal Shelter. If you would like to learn more about the dogs, click here.

