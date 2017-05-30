UofL baseball participates in 'Day at the Park'

Members of the UofL baseball team spent a day in the park with children from the Portland neighborhood. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Doug Druschke)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Children in Louisville's Portland neighborhood got to spend a "Day in the Park with UofL baseball."

A group of Portland neighbors, called Love City, organized Tuesday's day at the park. Children 6-years-old to 13-years-old were able to participate in a baseball clinic, and games with UofL players, and head coach Dan McDonnell.

The team says it's important to remember what the game is all about, especially as they head into the NCAA tournament.

"That's kind of one of the things that as a baseball program we've been talking about, is just play with a youthful spirit," UofL shortstop Devin Hairston said. "And get to come out here and play with some kids and honestly, I don't know if they even play baseball, but they were just happy to come out here, get to play with some guys... and I really enjoyed it."

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Churchill Downs to move TwinSpires division from Silicon Valley to Louisville

+ Bryson Tiller announces homecoming show at KFC Yum! Center

+ Amazon refunding $70M for charges by children

UofL takes on Radford at home on Friday night in their first game of the NCAA regional tournament. Game time is set for 6.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.