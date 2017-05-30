Officers respond to report of armed man at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A spokeswoman for the Orlando International Airport says authorities are responding to a report of an armed man in the rental car area.
Spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell tells the Orlando Sentinel that law enforcement officers are on the scene Tuesday night.
The airport tweeted that the area had been contained and there was minimal impact to operations.
Fennell didn't immediately respond to a message left by The Associated Press. Police referred calls to the spokeswoman.
Earlier this year, authorities say an Alaska man killed five people inside a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
