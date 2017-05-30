Flags4Vets removes flags from the Great Lawn

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thousands of flags that were put up over Memorial Day weekend had to be taken down on Tuesday.

Volunteers removed 15,000 American Flags from Waterfront Park. The flags spelled out "USA" on the Great Lawn.

Hundreds stopped over the holiday weekend to pay their respects, take photos, and remember those who fought and gave their life for their country. Of everything left behind, the founder of the Flags4Vets organization said the pair of desert combat boots was the most meaningful.

"So this is a little memorial," Flags4Vets director Frederick Moore said. "These will be the last flags that come up. And these boots will be the first ones on the ground at the next flag in."

The flags will be placed in the ground on Veteran's Day. 7,500 flags will be placed on graves at Cave Hill Cemetery.

