Man shot behind Indi's in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was hurt in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Tuesday.

Police were called to Norton Hospital at about 8:40 p.m. when a man showed up who had been shot, according to MetroSafe.

Officers learned the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley, just behind the Indi's restaurant on West Broadway.

One person was taken to University of Louisville Hospital from the scene.

Police have not released any information about suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting should call 574-LMPD (5673).

