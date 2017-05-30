Louisiana family travels to Ali's childhood home to find doors locked, future uncertain

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) - It’s a small pink house along Grand Avenue with a lot of history. The future of Muhammad Ali’s childhood home, which is now a museum, is unknown.

The owners of the home, George Bochetto and Jared Weis, said they’ve kept the admission rates low but are now faced with the difficult decision to possibly close the museum because of increasing operating, advertising and marketing costs.

The museum has been open for about a year and has had at least 10,000 visitors, according to Bochetto. The owners were hoping to get a long-term partner in Louisville but only received funding for repairing the gift shop.

The news is disappointing for many in Louisville, as well as those who travel from all over the country to experience a piece of the Champ's life.

The Gay family traveled nonstop from Louisiana to Louisville, in hopes of checking out Ali’s home, only to find it closed. They are now wondering if it will shut down for good.

“Muhammad Ali has always been one of my idols,” Kenneth Gay said. “This is sort of one of my bucket lists trips. You know I've always wanted to come to Louisville to visit.”

“Growing up he's just been a big part of my life,” Gay's son added. “I like the way he wasn't scared to be himself.”

“To come here to be able to be a part of Muhammad Ali growing up as a child and it's closed, it's disappointing,” Shivanne Gay said. “The fact that it might be closed and we might not have an opportunity to see it, that hurt a lot. Like I said, my dad's a big fan ... to see this, that was going to make him happy. To know we might not have another chance, yeah, that's disappointing.”

Mayor Greg Fischer said the city has been a longtime partner with the owners of the home, and he wants to work toward a resolution.

“Well, it's an unusual way to communicate a problem," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "We've been real good partners with those guys and they've done a real good job opening up the house.”

Fischer said the city put up $50,000 to help with funding for the museum, and he isn’t ruling out partnering with the home’s owners. He said the next step is for both parties to sit down and figure out finances.

“We need to sit down and figure out what the issues are," Fischer said. "I mean, apparently their financial forecast is not working out the way they thought it would. The city has been there with help; let's see what's going on."

Lonnie Ali released the following statement about the possibility of the museum closing:

“It is unfortunate. I understand the difficulties associated with this kind of endeavor. I wish them the best as they develop plans for the future of the home.”

