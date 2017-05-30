PRP and DeSales advance to 6th Region final

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - PRP and DeSales had big nights at the plate to advance to the 6th Region baseball final.

The Colts beat Fern Creek 8-0 in the opener.

"From what we've done for most of the year, that's an offensive explosion for us," DeSales head coach T.J. Cataldo said. "We've scored a lot of 3,4, 5 run ball games, we've had a couple good days of batting practice, they just came out ready to do, they knew what they had to do."

PRP scored 11 runs, including a bases loaded double by Tyler Redmon on their way to an 11-1 win over Jeffersontown.

The 6th Region final is Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Jim Patterson Stadium.

