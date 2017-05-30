Louisville pastors make plans for Bevin meeting

Several Louisville pastors will meet with Gov. Matt Bevin this week to discuss violence in the city. (Source: Jobina Fortson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Governor Matt Bevin is clearly troubled by the growing violence in Louisville.

“This has got to end, and it's going to take a community solution,” Bevin said last week.

The governor is calling on Louisville faith leaders; he plans to meet with them this week to find real solutions to the violence.

“I think when we get past all the political barriers of our area, it's real important that we know this is going to be a team effort,” Emery Lee, pastor of No More Limits Christian Church said.

The meeting was sparked by the death of Dequante Hobbs Jr. The 7-year-old was killed by stray bullet while sitting at his kitchen table.

“It was absolutely, positively one of the most difficult things that I've had to do,” Findley said about officiating Hobbs' funeral. “But not just DQ. I have had to do 18-year-olds,15-year-olds.”

Findley plans to share his harsh reality with Governor Bevin.

“Pulling together a bunch of leaders is one thing," Findley said. "Going down to some of the problem areas and getting out of the SUV and just walking through the neighborhood, you're going to see very quickly what some of the issues are and what needs to happen."

Bishop Dennis Lyons' congregation is doing that now. They've unofficially adopted the corner of 26th and Broadway. They’re working to maintain the area. Lyons is taking the idea to Bevin.

“We want to do our part in the community to stabilize our community,” Lyons said.

Pastor Lee doesn't mind who comes up with a plan, he just wants it work.

“We come to the table, we hear a lot of promises and no action,” Lee said.

Governor Bevin said the meeting will be closed to the press. He wants to have a frank conversation with the leaders.

The meeting will be at Western Middle School at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

