Pelley out, Mason temporarily in as CBS evening news anchor

Scott Pelley, anchor for CBS Evening News since 2011, is leaving his post, The New York Times reports.More >>
Scott Pelley, anchor for CBS Evening News since 2011, is leaving his post, The New York Times reports.More >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his carMore >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his carMore >>
A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.More >>
A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.More >>
If home is where you hang your hat, Kangol is struggling to afford its pricey new US digsMore >>
If home is where you hang your hat, Kangol is struggling to afford its pricey new US digsMore >>
U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should channel more of his White House predecessors by respecting other people's points of view and adhering to factsMore >>
U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should channel more of his White House predecessors by respecting other people's points of view and adhering to factsMore >>
AP Explains: Kushner and the back story of back channelsMore >>
AP Explains: Kushner and the back story of back channelsMore >>
Attorneys for Minnesota police officer charged in Philando Castile's shooting death want statements about man's permit to carry a gun omitted at trialMore >>
Attorneys for Minnesota police officer charged in Philando Castile's shooting death want statements about man's permit to carry a gun omitted at trialMore >>
Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato continues whirlwind tour after breakthrough victory; visits New York City for photo shoots in Times Square and atop the Empire State BuildingMore >>
Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato continues whirlwind tour after breakthrough victory; visits New York City for photo shoots in Times Square and atop the Empire State BuildingMore >>
Trump hails heroes at Arlington, expresses nation's 'boundless' gratitude for sacrificeMore >>
Trump hails heroes at Arlington, expresses nation's 'boundless' gratitude for sacrificeMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategistsMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategistsMore >>
President Donald Trump says he "hit a home run" on his maiden trip abroad, but his tour of the Middle East and Europe has rattled some allies.More >>
President Donald Trump says he "hit a home run" on his maiden trip abroad, but his tour of the Middle East and Europe has rattled some allies.More >>